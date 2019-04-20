FairEmail development will continue

Google was pretty friendly and cooperative and told me the favicons are indeed the problem, and it can/should be fixed by updating in the privacy policy to "disclose how your app accesses, collects, uses, and shares user data.
Given the huge number of supportive messages I received (much appreciated!) the project will be continued in some form in any case.
All about open source! Feel free to ask questions, and share news, and interesting stuff!
Community icon from opensource.org, but we are not affiliated with them.
Oh, such wonderful news. I am so glad Marcel (M66B) seems to be doing better. I hope everything will work out for him in the future, both with the changes and in life. Even more so because FairEmail is an amazing piece of SW and absolutely essential for me.
That’s some great news!
Wondrous news! I’m always happy to see high quality FOSSware continue on.