FairEmail development will continue
external-link
30
FairEmail development will continue
[APP][5.0+] FairEmail - Fully featured, open source, privacy oriented email app
forum.xda-developers.com
external-link
FairEmail Open source, privacy friendly email app for Android See here for a description: https://github.com/M66B/open-source-email/ Downloads: https://github.com/M66B/open-source-email#user-content-downloads See this XDA article for some...

Google was pretty friendly and cooperative and told me the favicons are indeed the problem, and it can/should be fixed by updating in the privacy policy to "disclose how your app accesses, collects, uses, and shares user data.

Given the huge number of supportive messages I received (much appreciated!) the project will be continued in some form in any case.

Adda
link
fedilink
6
edit-2
2d

Oh, such wonderful news. I am so glad Marcel (M66B) seems to be doing better. I hope everything will work out for him in the future, both with the changes and in life. Even more so because FairEmail is an amazing piece of SW and absolutely essential for me.

@MarcRnt@feddit.de
link
fedilink
52d

That’s some great news!

erpicht
link
fedilink
22d

Wondrous news! I’m always happy to see high quality FOSSware continue on.

Open Source
!opensource
    Subscribe

    All about open source! Feel free to ask questions, and share news, and interesting stuff!

    Useful Links

    Rules

    • Posts must be relevant to the open source ideology
    • No NSFW content
    • No hate speech, bigotry, etc

    Related Communities

    Community icon from opensource.org, but we are not affiliated with them.

    • 5 users online
    • 5 users / day
    • 50 users / week
    • 128 users / month
    • 509 users / 6 months
    • 5.24K subscribers
    • 1.85K Posts
    • 6.49K Comments
    • Modlog